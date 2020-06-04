Police complaint filed against Yuvraj Singh over casteist remark on Yuzvendra Chahal

A police complaint has been filed against Yuvraj Singh by Dalit rights activist and advocate Rajat Kalsan over the former Indian all-rounder's recent castiest remarks on leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Yuvraj landed himself in controversy for mocking Chahal for making TikTok videos with his family and unintentionally making a casteist remark on the leg-spinner. The former Indian all-rounder made the controversial comment during an Instagram live chat with Indian opener Rohit Sharma.

The clip, which has now gone viral, is actually a snippet from Yuvraj and Rohit's Instagram live session in April. In the video, Yuvraj can be heard calling Chahal a 'b***gi' for making such videos. Rohit can also be seen making fun of Chahal for making his father dance.

While Yuvraj did not seem to be making the remark intentionally, he invited a flurry of criticism on social media with netizens also asking the cricketers to apologise.

In the complaint filed in Hansi, Hisar, Yuvraj has been accused of making alleged anti-Dalit remarks against Chahal.

Meanwhile, opening batsman Rohit Sharma has also been targeted in the complaint. The complainant said that Sharma should have expressed displeasure over Yuvraj's comments, but he laughed and agreed to the remarks.

Kalsan added that the sentiments of the Dalit community have been hurt by Yuvraj's comments and, therefore, he demands his arrest.

Meanwhile, Hansi SP Lokendra Singh said that he has submitted his investigation to Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and now action will be taken after supervising all aspects of investigation.

For his part, Yuvraj Singh is yet to respond to the raging controversy.