Porn star Dani Daniels TROLLS Pakistan team after commentator names her in place of Danny Morrison, WATCH

Test cricket is supposed to be serious business but the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi had its share of fun. A Pakistan commentator was trolled hilariously on social media when he confused porn star Dani Daniels with former New Zealand pacer and fellow commentator Danny Morrison.

The commentator addressed Morrison as Dani Daniels while speaking about the last-wicket stand of more than 100 runs between Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel in the first innings of the second Test match. Daniels herself replied to the hilarious video which has been going viral. “Put me in coach!” she tweeted.

Check porn star Dani Daniels reaction to Pakistan commentator HERE…

Meanwhile, talking about the Test match, Pakistan rode on Saud Shakeel’s patient first Test century and Sarfaraz Ahmed’s aggressive 78 to trail New Zealand by 41 runs on the fourth day of the second Test on Thursday. Left-handed Shakeel batted throughout the day to go unbeaten on 125 off 341 balls in an innings spanned over eight hours before New Zealand spinners hit back late with four wickets and Pakistan finished at 408 with Ish Sodhi finishing up with innings early on Day 4.

“When I entered into the 90s I got nervous for 1-2 overs, but Sarfaraz told me don’t take tension,” Shakeel said after raising his maiden Test hundred in his hometown and hitting 17 fours. “Sarfaraz is a very senior player, I started my career with him. It was good that he was with me when I scored my century.”

New Zealand part-time seamer Daryl Mitchell squeezed out Pakistan in the final session which saw the host score 70 runs as leftarm spinner Ajaz Patel (3-88) chipped away with wickets of Agha Salman (41) and Hasan Ali (4) through juggling catches by Michael Bracewell and Devon Conway.

(with PTI inputs)