Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna trolled as David Miller takes GT into IPL 2022 final with last-over win vs RR

Krishna was a centerpoint of discussion among some of RR fans on Twitter, as they felt he was a big reason behind RR's loss vs GT in IPL 2022 Qualifier 1. 

Prasidh Krishna trolled as David Miller takes GT into IPL 2022 final with last-over win vs RR
David Miller smashed 3 sixes in a row in Prasidh Krishna's over (Source: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals' pacer Prasidh Krishna, who was bowling the decisive last over of the IPL 2022 Qualifier 1, was brutally trolled by fans after being hit by 3 sixes in a row by Gujarat Titans' David Miller on Tuesday. Needed 15 off the last 6 balls, Miller smashed back-to-back maximums off Krishna to take GT into the final of IPL 2022 in their debut season. 

Krishna was a centerpoint of discussion among some of RR fans, who felt he was a big reason behind the loss. 

Here are some reactions: 

Chasing 189 to win, RR got off to a bad start as opener Wriddhiman Saha departed in just the first over and that put GT under pressure. But Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade provided stability to the innings with some good shots.

However, they both too fell, leaving GT in trouble. With more than 100 runs still needed and less than 70 balls remaining, Hardik Pandya and David Miller arrived at the crease and formed an unbeaten partnership of 106 runs for the fourth wicket to take the side hom with seven wickets in hand. Hardik played a good anchor role, scoring 40 off 27 balls that included 5 fours. But the major damage was done by Miller, who smashed 68 off 38 balls, including 3 fours and 5 sixes. Not to forget, the 3 sixes came in a row in the last over bowled by Krishna.

His knock has ensured GT will play in front of home crowd at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29. Earlier, a fighting fifty by Jos Buttler (89 off 56) and Sanju Samson`s attacking knock (47 off 26) propelled Rajasthan Royals to 188/6. Apart from Buttler and Samson, Devdutt Padikkal (28 off 20) also made a valuable contribution with the bat for Rajasthan, after being invited to bat first.

Not all is lost for Rajasthan Royals as they will now play the Qualifer 2 with either Royal Challengers Bangalore or Lucknow Super Giants at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 27. The winner of that match will play Gujarat Titans on May 29 at the same venue. There are high chances that we can have a repeat of RR vs GT clash again in the final.

Tags:
Prasidh Krishnarajasthan royalsIPL 2022 Qualifier 1 GT vs RRGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan RoyalsHardik PandyaDavid MillerGujarat Titans IPL 2022 final
