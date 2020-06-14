हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rohit Sharma

Preferably both: Rohit Sharma on playing T20 World Cup or IPL this year

The IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI in April, while the T20 World Cup in Australia is slated to take place Down Under from October 18 to November 15. 

Preferably both: Rohit Sharma on playing T20 World Cup or IPL this year

India white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday said he would 'preferably' want to be part of both the T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League (IPL) later this year. In an Instagram story chat session, Rohit seemed to be in the mood to answer a few questions.

"Let's have a chatty Sunday. Shoot me some questions, I'll answer through the day." Rohit said in his Instagram story post.

The first question posed to him was 'which one would be preferred, the T20 World Cup or the IPL'.

"Preferably both." Rohit answered.

The T20 World Cup in Australia is slated to take place Down Under from October 18 to November 15. The ICC in its board meeting on Wednesday decided to await and watch' before deciding on the fate of the showpiece event.

The BCCI is looking at a similar window for the 13th edition of the IPL which got postponed from March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rohit also said the pink ball Test in Australia will be challenging when they travel Down Under for the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series.

The first Test will be played at Gabba followed by matches at Adelaide Oval, MCG and the SCG starting December 3, Cricket Australia (CA) had said recently.

"Will be challenging for sure," Rohit replied to a question on the pink ball Test in Australia.

Rohit also said he loves watching Steve Smith and Jason Roy bat. Asked to describe wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one word, Rohit said: "Legend".

Tags:
Rohit SharmaBCCIIPLT20 World CupSteve SmithCricket
Next
Story

Sports fraternity condoles demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput
  • 3,20,922Confirmed
  • 9,195Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M3S

Humid weather during monsoon may intensify COVID-19 risk in Mumbai