'Preity Zinta Advised Me Like....': Punjab Kings Star Batter On Equations With Franchise Owner

With the IPL 2025 mega auction around the corner, Punjab Kings are likely to decide about building their core team. Recently, the Punjab Kings appointed former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as head coach on a four-year contract. Earlier, Ponting served as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals, a position he held for seven seasons before stepping down after the 2024 season. Under the supervision of Ricky Ponting, Punjab Kings will look to bolster their squad.

One of the most consistent players of Punjab Kings, Jitesh Sharma has been proving his worth for quite some time now. While taking part in the IPL for Punjab Kings, Jitesh has been one of the top performers of the side. During last year's IPL, he even led the side in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In an exclusive chat with ZEE News, he said., “I have not been contacted as of now by the Punjab Kings Management. I do not know whether they will retain me or not. Be it any team, all I can do is give my best on the field”.

Jitesh also reserved big praise for Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta. He said, “She has always been kind to everyone. She has not said anything to us ever after we lost the game. She has always advised me as an elder sister.”

If given a chance, he would like to work with Ricky Ponting again.

“Not everyone knows but I have worked with Ricky Ponting when I was with Mumbai Indians. I am quite aware of what kind of a guy he is. I enjoyed my time with him, he is very focused on the game. If at all I get retained by Punjab Kings, I am really looking to play under the coaching of Ricky Ponting”, Jitesh told ZEE News.

The 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter said he is ready to lead the team if needed. According to him, he enjoys the role of a leader and that is when his best performance comes out.

“I am very well prepared if Punjab Kings ask me to lead the team. I feel as a leader, I am able to perform in a much better way. I really like leading the team. Last year also when I was made the captain for a game, I batted well against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024.”