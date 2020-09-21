Preity Zinta fumes as umpiring mistake costs Kings XI Punjab their game against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

In a thrilling encounter, Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in a super over on Sunday (September 20) at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE. Kings XI will be left to rue their chance as at one stage they needed just 1 run to win off 3 balls in the final over but failed to capitalize and with the scores tied at 157 at the end of the allotted 20 overs, the match proceeded into the super over.

For KXIP, Mayank Agarwal (89 off 60 balls) nearly took his team to victory but Stoinis bowled a superb last over to stop Punjab from registering their opening win. Stoinis took the game into the Super Over by dismissing Agarwal and Jordan off the last two balls as Punjab finished on the same score as Delhi- 157/8.

However, a controversial decision by umpire in the 19th over over of Punjab’s run-chase sparked a frenzy on social media with netizens raising questions that should the match have gone into a Super Over at all.

During the 19th over, Rabada’s third ball was played towards the extra cover region by Agarwal for a quick couple. But on-field umpire Nitin Menon decided that the first run was a short one. Replays, however, clearly showed that the run was not short at all. Menon's decision did not go down well with Punjab owner Preity Zinta, former cricketers and fans who vented their ire at the decision.

"I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic,did 6 days of Quarantine and 5 covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time BCCI introduces new rules.This cannot happen every year," tweeted Zinta.

"I’ve always believed in being graceful in a win or loss & in the spirit of the game but it’s also important to ask for policy changes that improve the game in the future for everyone. The past has happened and it’s imp to move on. So Looking ahead & being positive as always," she added.

“I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference.” wrote former India cricketer Virender Sehwag.

Replays clearly highlighted that it was a blunder by on-field umpire Menon and the batsman had reached his ground, but the umpire decided to deduct one run and it probably cost KXIPP their game.