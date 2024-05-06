Advertisement
MS DHONI

Preity Zinta's Reaction To MS Dhoni's Golden Duck Goes Viral - Watch

As MS Dhoni's dismissal left the crowd in disbelief, it was Preity Zinta's genuine reaction that added a touch of warmth to the stadium atmosphere.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 06, 2024, 10:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a riveting showdown between the Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings, cricket enthusiasts witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions, with Punjab's winning streak abruptly halted by a stunning 28-run victory for the Chennai squad. While the match was brimming with standout performances and nail-biting moments, it was the charming reaction of Punjab Kings' co-owner, Preity Zinta, that truly stole the spotlight. Despite entering the match with two consecutive wins under their belt, the Punjab Kings found themselves struggling to maintain their momentum as they chased down a target of 169 runs set by the Chennai Super Kings. Ravindra Jadeja emerged as a formidable force, delivering an impressive all-round performance by notching 43 runs off 26 balls and claiming three crucial wickets for CSK. However, the defining moment of the match occurred when cricket legend MS Dhoni faced a rare disappointment, departing the pitch with a golden duck after being bamboozled by a deceptive delivery from Harshal Patel.

Preity Zinta's Enthusiastic Support

As MS Dhoni's dismissal left the crowd in disbelief, it was Preity Zinta's genuine reaction that added a touch of warmth to the stadium atmosphere. Despite the setback for her team, Zinta couldn't contain her excitement and was spotted celebrating in the stands, offering a radiant smile and applauding Harshal Patel for his exceptional bowling display. Her unfiltered display of joy amidst the intense competition exemplified the passion and camaraderie that define the spirit of cricket.

Harshal Patel's Heroic Spell

While Punjab Kings faced adversity, their seasoned pacer, Harshal Patel, emerged as a beacon of hope with a stellar performance. In a crucial spell during the 19th over, Patel showcased his mastery with the ball, claiming three vital wickets, including that of Shardul Thakur and the illustrious MS Dhoni. Both dismissals were orchestrated by Patel's impeccable execution of slower yorkers, leaving the opposition reeling and earning accolades from fans and team owners alike.

