Pressure On Virat Kohli Could Impact India’s Chances In Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Glenn McGrath

BGT 2024-25: Legendary Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath believes that the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series could be a challenging one for Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli. With the first Test set to begin on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, McGrath has shared his thoughts on how Australia should approach Kohli and India’s recent struggles in Test cricket.

McGrath Questions Kohli’s Current Form in Red-Ball Cricket

Virat Kohli, one of the most prolific batsmen in modern cricket, has not been at his best in the longest format this year. The 35-year-old struggled significantly during India’s recent home Test series against New Zealand, scoring less than 100 runs in the three-match series. His average in Tests this year stands at a modest 22.72, with just 6 matches under his belt.

In an exclusive interview with Daniel Cherny of CODE Sports, Glenn McGrath suggested that Kohli could face difficulties in the challenging conditions Down Under, especially if he does not get off to a good start. The former Australian pacer emphasized Kohli's emotional approach to the game, noting that he thrives when he’s in form but can struggle when the pressure mounts.

“If Australia goes hard at him, and if he gets into a battle fueled by emotions, he might find that spark to lift his game,” McGrath stated. “But if he starts with a few low scores, it could really affect him. He’s an emotional player when he’s up, he’s up, but when he’s down, he tends to struggle a bit.”

Pressure on India Following Home Series Defeat

McGrath also highlighted that India is entering this Border-Gavaskar series under significant pressure after an unexpected 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand. The shocking series loss has raised questions about India's readiness, particularly in the overseas conditions of Australia.

The Australian legend urged Pat Cummins’ men to capitalize on India’s recent vulnerabilities, suggesting that they should put the pressure on the visitors right from the start.

“Coming off a 3-0 loss against New Zealand, India is already on shaky ground,” McGrath noted. “Australia has plenty of ammunition and momentum. If they put the pressure on India, we’ll see whether they’re up for the challenge.”

Australia’s Strategy: Going Hard at Kohli

McGrath emphasized the importance of targeting Kohli early in the series to test his mental resilience. He believes that Australia’s bowlers can get under Kohli's skin, especially if they manage to dismiss him cheaply in the first couple of Tests. Kohli's tendency to play with his emotions, according to McGrath, can be both his greatest strength and his Achilles' heel.

“If Australia can unsettle him early, they could put India on the back foot,” McGrath added. “It’s about keeping that pressure up and seeing how he responds when things aren’t going his way.”

Australia’s Game Plan Against India

Australia’s strategy for the series, according to McGrath, should be focused on exploiting India’s recent inconsistencies. The home side, buoyed by their own form and conditions, is expected to bring their A-game to the series. With fast, bouncy pitches likely to greet the teams in Perth, Australia’s pace attack could prove to be a decisive factor.

The first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to kick off on November 22 in Perth, and it promises to be a high-stakes series for both teams. While India looks to bounce back from their recent setbacks, Australia is eyeing a strong start to put the visitors under immediate pressure.