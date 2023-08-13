'Prithvi Shaw In ODI World Cup 2023?', Fans React As India Opener Hits DADDY Hundred For Northamptonshire

Prithvi Shaw, riding high on his extraordinary 244-run performance in Northampton, has once again demonstrated his prowess by notching up a century during the One-Day Cup 2023 season for Northamptonshire. The team pursued a modest target of 199 against Durham, and Shaw, the dynamic opener, showcased his exceptional skills, crafting an unbeaten 125 runs from just 76 deliveries.

Also Read: Dhanashree Verma's Stylish Stint: Setting Temperatures Soaring In Miami's White Bralette



Continuing his trend from the previous week, Shaw unleashed a striking display of power hitting, amassing 15 boundaries and launching seven towering sixes during his captivating innings. This achievement also marked his ninth List A century, solidifying his reputation as a force to be reckoned with in limited-overs cricket.

Scored back to back hundreds 125 (76) to chase target of 200 in 25 overs#prithvishaw pic.twitter.com/9ntoSdI31U — Gaurav (@SportsFreakhu) August 13, 2023

244(153) on August 9th.



125*(76) on August 13th. #PrithviShaw making a dream run in One-Day Cup, incredible stroke play pic.twitter.com/jaAnFSS0so — SPORTSINSIDER (@SportsInsider33) August 13, 2023

Prithvi Shaw is shining again hope he made a comeback in Indian team __... Those who were bodyshaming him, need to know that if he is performing then no need to troll unnecessarily !! #PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/dGY2NbIeRz — Indian Elon (@elonifiedmusk) August 13, 2023

Heard Prithvi Shaw scored another century.

I will always be there for his redemption.



244(153) on August 9th.



125*(76) on August 13th.



Prithvi Shaw making a dream run in One-Day Cup, incredible stroke play, hoping for a Shaw 2.0 version. pic.twitter.com/XoPMZarIb5 August 13, 2023

BACK TO BACK _ FOR PRITHVI SHAW _



125* off 76 balls with 15 fours & 7 sixes against Durham



_: onedaycup #CricketTwitter #PrithviShaw



pic.twitter.com/m51Zix1fwR — Niche Sports (@Niche_Sports) August 13, 2023

Well done, Prithvi Shaw...!!



- 244 (153) previous match.



- 125* (76) today.



- Two incredible innings in 4 days time, he's making his return with great runs.



Sack pill asap pic.twitter.com/81LRtCH256 — SAMAR __ (@119_goat) August 13, 2023

Can we try to be less concerned about his looks _ and Let's focus on celebrating Prithvi Shaw's comeback, shall we? __ Back to back centuries pic.twitter.com/Foi0N6W8KQ — Vicky (@WitfulWisdom) August 13, 2023

Prithvi Shaw, who last represented India in ODIs back in July 2021, is steadfastly knocking on the doors of selection as the Cricket World Cup in India looms closer. The 23-year-old sensation made headlines with his unprecedented 244-run spectacle against Somerset on August 9 in Northampton. Merely four days after this career-defining List A performance, he exhibited his remarkable skills once more, crafting an impressive 125 not out from just 76 deliveries against Durham at Chester-le-Street.

It's noteworthy that Shaw has been absent from the international stage since India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2021. However, his recent achievements, coupled with his already impressive List A batting record, are elevating his stature even further. Shaw's back-to-back centuries on challenging English pitches have thrust him back into contention for a coveted return to the international cricket arena.

With the ODI World Cup on the horizon, Shaw's resurgence couldn't be timelier. The promising youngster might secure a spot on the expanded squad list, positioning himself as a backup opener for the upcoming tournament. Looking ahead, Shaw is poised to represent Northamptonshire in their upcoming encounter against Worcestershire on August 16, a battle that will unfold on their home turf in Northampton.