PRITHVI SHAW CRICKET RECORDS

'Prithvi Shaw In ODI World Cup 2023?', Fans React As India Opener Hits DADDY Hundred For Northamptonshire

It's noteworthy that Shaw has been absent from the international stage since India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2021.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 11:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Prithvi Shaw, riding high on his extraordinary 244-run performance in Northampton, has once again demonstrated his prowess by notching up a century during the One-Day Cup 2023 season for Northamptonshire. The team pursued a modest target of 199 against Durham, and Shaw, the dynamic opener, showcased his exceptional skills, crafting an unbeaten 125 runs from just 76 deliveries.

Continuing his trend from the previous week, Shaw unleashed a striking display of power hitting, amassing 15 boundaries and launching seven towering sixes during his captivating innings. This achievement also marked his ninth List A century, solidifying his reputation as a force to be reckoned with in limited-overs cricket.


Prithvi Shaw, who last represented India in ODIs back in July 2021, is steadfastly knocking on the doors of selection as the Cricket World Cup in India looms closer. The 23-year-old sensation made headlines with his unprecedented 244-run spectacle against Somerset on August 9 in Northampton. Merely four days after this career-defining List A performance, he exhibited his remarkable skills once more, crafting an impressive 125 not out from just 76 deliveries against Durham at Chester-le-Street.

It's noteworthy that Shaw has been absent from the international stage since India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2021. However, his recent achievements, coupled with his already impressive List A batting record, are elevating his stature even further. Shaw's back-to-back centuries on challenging English pitches have thrust him back into contention for a coveted return to the international cricket arena.

With the ODI World Cup on the horizon, Shaw's resurgence couldn't be timelier. The promising youngster might secure a spot on the expanded squad list, positioning himself as a backup opener for the upcoming tournament. Looking ahead, Shaw is poised to represent Northamptonshire in their upcoming encounter against Worcestershire on August 16, a battle that will unfold on their home turf in Northampton.

