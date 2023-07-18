Prithvi Shaw’s County Cricket Stint Hits Visa Roadblock: Details Inside

Young India batter Prithvi Shaw has encountered a setback in his plans to play for English county, Northamptonshire, owing to a visa-related complication. Shaw had reportedly signed a contract with Northamptonshire for the rest of the county season and was expected to take part in the Royal London One-Day Cup commencing in August. He was supposed to join Northamptonshire after the conclusion of the Duleep Trophy 2023 on July 16. However, he has not yet received his passport and visa back from the British embassy in Delhi. This will cause a delay of over two weeks, according to a report in The Times of India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier granted Prithvi Shaw special permission to miss the Deodhar Trophy and take part in his maiden county stint in England. He was scheduled to leave for England on July 17.

The report also mentions that Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar might join Kent as a potential replacement for Indian left-arm bowler Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep is part of the India T20I squad for the West Indies series, where the team is scheduled to play five T20Is from August 3 to 13.



Speaking about his involvement with Northamptonshire, Prithvi Shaw said that he had been going to England for a while now and understands the conditions pretty well.

“Before the 2018 Under-19 World Cup as well, we had played there. After that, I've played ample games with India A. So, I'm well acquainted with the pitches and conditions there. I had scored a lot of runs for India A as well,” Prithvi Shaw told Cricbuzz.

Prithvi Shaw also said that he had been in touch with this new team and expects his tenure to be a good one with a new side. “I don't think it will be the right time to make any adjustments to my game now. Whatever adjustments I had to make to my game, has already been done. Once I go there and get my eyes set, I just need to play my natural game,” he added.