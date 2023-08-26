Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, known for his blistering batting prowess, has once again found himself at the centre of attention, not for his cricketing skills this time, but for his response to a body-shaming troll on social media. In an age where athletes are under constant scrutiny, Shaw's dignified yet fiery comeback to the troll has sparked a wildfire of discussions across various social media platforms.

The Social Media Storm

Criticism, unfortunately, is part and parcel of an athlete's life, and Prithvi Shaw has been no stranger to body shaming. While his on-field performance continues to improve, some critics appear more concerned about his physique. In a recent incident, a troll took it upon themselves to body-shame Shaw, expecting perhaps no response in return.

However, Shaw decided to tackle the situation head-on. With a savage comeback, he not only put the troll in their place but also sent a powerful message to all those who resort to body shaming as a form of criticism. This sharp response from the young cricketer quickly went viral, winning the hearts of his fans and silencing his detractors.

The Comment and Reply

While the specifics of the comment and reply remain elusive, fans are buzzing with excitement over Shaw's fearless response. This incident serves as a reminder that athletes, despite their fame, are humans who can respond to negativity with resilience and grace.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

As expected, the social media landscape exploded with reactions following Shaw's comeback. Supporters praised his self-confidence and refusal to succumb to body shaming, while others applauded him for setting an example for young athletes. However, it's worth noting that Zee News couldn't independently verify the exchange on Shaw's Instagram post, adding a layer of mystery to this saga.

Shaw's Road to Recovery

Beyond this social media drama, Prithvi Shaw is currently on a journey of recovery. He recently suffered a Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury during his stint with the English county team Northamptonshire. Despite the setback, Shaw's determination remains unshaken. Sharing a cryptic post on social media, Shaw expressed his perspective on life's ups and downs. This introspective caption, "People give hands when you step up in life, and always leaves (sic) it when you go down from steps," reflects his resilient spirit and determination to bounce back stronger.

A Glimpse of Glory

Shaw's cricketing career has had its share of ups and downs, but his recent performance during the One-Day Cup 2023 with Northamptonshire showcased his immense potential. Scoring a phenomenal 244 off 153 balls against Somerset on August 9, he led Northants to a resounding 87-run victory. This remarkable innings was part of an impressive run, amassing 429 runs in just four innings.