PRL vs PRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's SA20 Match No. 18 PRL vs PRE in Boland Park, Paarl, 5PM IST, January 22

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Team Prediction Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 match No. 18 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PRL vs PRE, Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Paarl Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

PRL vs PRE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA20 Match No. 18 PRL vs PRE in Boland Park, Paarl, 5PM IST, January 22

SA20 2023: Pretoria Capitals will face Paarl Royals in match no. 18 of the SA20 on Sunday (January 22). Capitals are currently on top of the table with 17 points under their belt and will look to keep their winning momentum going. Royals on the other hand are struggling on the fourth spot with 9 points so far. Jos Buttler-led Royals lost their previous encounter with Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 5 wickets, so they will look to turn things around and get back on track with winning the match against current table leaders. Capitals on the other hand continued their good run of form winning against Durban Super Giants by 8 wickets in their previous match.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 Match No. 18 Details

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Date & Time: January 22, 5pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Viacom Sports18 Network and Jio Cinemas website and app.

ALSO READ: 'I will be reaching him out,' Graeme Smith wants MS Dhoni in SA20 following CSK legend's IPL retirement rumours, says THIS

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler

Batters: Wihan Lubbe, David Miller, Will Jacks

All-rounders: James Neesham, Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Adil Rashid, Bjorn Fortuin

PRL vs PRE  Predicted Playing XI:

Paarl Royals Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Eoin Morgan, Evan Jones, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pretoria Capitals Probable XI: Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell (c), Senuran Muthusamy, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje

