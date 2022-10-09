Pro Kabaddi Live Streaming Day 3: When and where to watch PKL 2022 - Check Details

The second day of Pro Kabaddi Season 9 witnessed back-to-back ties as fans were treated to some high-quality and thrilling matches. Sunday’s action promises to be no different with Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Telugu Titans, Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan all eyeing their first win of the season. Day 3 offers us another triple header and the first game of the night will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates, whereas in the second game, Telugu Titans will take on Bengal Warriors. In the closing encounter for the night, Puneri Paltan will be up against Bengaluru Bulls.

Here are our previews for Day 3.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi Season 9 LIVE?

Catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 9 on the Star Sports Network and LIVE streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

After suffering a loss in their opening match of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be eager to bounce back when they face Patna Pirates on Sunday. The Season 1 champions will be hoping that Arjun Deshwal can have more of an impact in the upcoming game after he bagged eight raid points in the previous game. He will also require better support from raiders V Ajith and Bhavani Rajput, both of whom picked up four points in their team’s first match. Showman Rahul Chaudhari will also be keen to have his say after accounting for just one point in his first match. Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence, meanwhile, will need to be more solid and contribute as a group. Their season opener saw defender Abhishek KS pick up four tackle points, while Ankush with three tackle points was their next best defender.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, were involved in the first tie of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 in their campaign opener against Puneri Paltan. Sachin looked poised on the mat and was his team’s leading scorer in their opening match with eight points. All of Sachin’s points were raid points, however, he will want his support raiders Vishwas S and all-rounder Rohit Gulia to do more in attack after they combined to contribute 10 raid points collectively. Patna Pirates' defence looked firm in the first game with skipper Neeraj Kumar, all-rounder Sajin C, Sunil and Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj all delivering when called upon. Ahead of Sunday’s contest, the Pirates will want both attack and defence to perform to their best as they target a first win of the season.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates have played each other 16 times with the former winning seven times and the latter emerging victorious on nine occasions.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

Telugu Titans will be disappointed after a loss in their season opener but they will be confident about getting on the right track soon. Needless to say, they will need their star-studded defence featuring Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ravinder Pahal and Parvesh Bhainswal to deliver after being outscored in terms of tackle points in their last match against Bengaluru Bulls. The Titans’ raiders need to step up their game as well. While raiders Vinay and Rajnish - who was a substitute - contributed seven points each for the team, the likes of the experienced Siddharth Desai and Monu Goyat will believe they can do better. Should the Titans’ raiders start delivering, it will ease the pressure on their defence and provide them a better platform to win games.

Similar to Telugu Titans, Bengal Warriors will be eager to get their first win of the season after suffering a defeat last night. The Season 7 champions will need to lift their game in both defence and attack if they are to come away with a positive result. Star raider and captain Maninder Singh will need to fire after not finding his rhythm in the first match. His supporting raiders Deepak Hooda and Shrikant Jadhav will also have to step up after underwhelming performances in Bengal Warriors’ season opener. One bright spark for the Warriors in their last game was the performance of Girish Ernak, who finished the match with six tackle points. He along with all-rounder Manoj Gowda, who scored eight raid points, showed their potential and will aim to replicate a similar performance against the Titans.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head

Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors have squared off 18 times. While the Warriors have won 10 times, the Titans have been victorious in this encounter thrice. This encounter has also seen five ties.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

Puneri Paltan picked up three points from their opening match of the season after a hard-fought tie against Patna Pirates. Their lead raider Aslam Inamdar showed glimpses of what he’s capable of but will be eager to put on a better display against Bengaluru Bulls as he looks to better his tally of seven raid points from Puneri Paltan’s opening game. He can expect support from Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde in attack after they chipped in against Patna Pirates, notching up seven and six points respectively. Defensively, they have quite a few options to bank on judging by their season opener. The likes of Balasaheb Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Patil and Badal Singh contributed in a disciplined manner against the Pirates and they will be keen to perform similarly on Sunday.

Bengaluru Bulls will be looking to maintain their winning start to the season when they face Puneri Paltan. The Bulls won their opening fixture courtesy of contributions from both the defence and attack. Raiders Vikash Kandola, Bharat and Neeraj Narwal shared the raiding responsibility in their last match and notched up five points each. Neeraj Narwal also contributed two tackle points to demonstrate his defensive prowess, while the team’s familiar faces in defence Saurabh Nandal and Mahender Singh managed four tackle points each. Heading into their second game of the season, Bengaluru Bulls look like they have a well-balanced squad with contributions from most players and they will be confident about securing back-to-back victories.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head

Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls have faced off 14 times. While Puneri Paltan have won eight of these games, Bengaluru Bulls have six wins in these encounters.

PKL Schedule for October 9, Sunday 7:30 PM onwards

Match 7: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates

Match 8: Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

Match 9: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls