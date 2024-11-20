‘Probably The Nearest’: Matthew Hayden Picks This Pacer As Mohammed Shami’s Replacement Ahead Of Border Gavaskar Trophy

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden has backed young pacer Akash Deep as India's 3rd seamer for the 1st Test between India and Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. The former left-hander spoke about Shami’s record in Perth as the first Test between India and Australia will take place there. As per Hayden, Akash Deep is the perfect replacement for Shami.

"One of the aspects I'm looking forward to is the competition within the competition - the world-class bowling line-ups of both Australia and India. There's also the question of who will replace Mohammed Shami, who bowled brilliantly, not just in Perth - where he's the highest wicket-taker with six wickets at an average of 22 - but across the summer. His effectiveness is particularly crucial in day-night Tests, where seamers shine under twilight conditions.," the Hayden, said in the press conference.

"Amongst the three seamers, Hashit Rana, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna. A like for like, I know Prasidh Krishna did pretty well in the unofficial test matches, but Akash Deep, for me, is probably the nearest replacement to a Mohammad Shami type role, potentially even a little bit taller as well. So I think he'll go really well in both Perth and Adelaide," he added.

Akash Deep has been in brilliant form as he has taken 10 wickets in 5 matches he played for India.

"For both sides, the key lies in their pace batteries, capable of inflicting serious damage. On the batting side, there's a concern due to limited long-format cricket over the past year. It'll be fascinating to see which batters adapt best to Test cricket under BGT's immense pressure."

India’s Squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.