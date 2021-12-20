PSC vs HHU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Perth Stadium, Perth at 1:45 PM IST December 20

Host Perth Scorchers will take on Hobart Hurricanes in Match No. 15 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 at the Perth Stadium on Monday (December 20). The Scorchers are in good form, performing well in all their fixtures so far. Scorchers won the last clash between the two sides by 54 runs.

All-rounder and T20 World Cup 2021 hero Mitchell Marsh was on fire in his side's previous meeting with the Hurricanes, he scored a century off just 60 balls winning the game for his team and the man-of-the-match award for himself.

On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes have only managed to win one game out of their three played and are currently struggling by the look of it. Skipper Matthew Wade will be looking to dominate this fixture and get the job this time after a slow start to this 2021 campaign.

The form of Matthew Wade and D’Arcy Short at the top of the order has been good and can be a winning factor for the Hurricanes.

Match Details

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 15

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Date & Time: December 20th, at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

PSC vs HHU 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade, Josh Inglis

Batters: Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Laurie Evans, Peter Handscomb

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, D’arcy Short, Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Joel Paris, Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Vice-Captain: Andrew Tye

PSC vs HHU BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers: Colin Munro, Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Tymal Mills

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade (c & wk), D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Harry Brook, Caleb Jewell, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Joel Parris, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane