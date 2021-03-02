हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PSL 2021

PSL 2021: THIS cricketer tests COVID-19 positive, match rescheduled

Match 12 of the Pakistan Super League was scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. It was going to start at 7 PM PKT (7:30 PM IST), but postponed to 9 PM PKT (9:30 PM IST) and finally rescheduled to Tuesday (March 2) after Fawad Ahmed tested COVID-19 positive.

PSL 2021: THIS cricketer tests COVID-19 positive, match rescheduled
Pakistan-born Australia leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed of Islamabad United. (Source: Twitter)

A Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators had to delayed by almost two hours after Pakistan-born Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for COVID-19 just ahead of the game. The franchise added that Fawad’s teammates have been re-tested and their results have come out negative.  

Match 12 of the Pakistan Super League was scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. It was going to start at 7 PM PKT (7:30 PM IST), but postponed to 9 PM PKT (9:30 PM IST) and finally rescheduled to Tuesday (March 2).  According to PCB protocol, Ahmed will remain in isolation until he returns two negative results in 10 days’ time. To avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus virus during the domestic T20 competition, the Pakistan cricket board has created a bio-secure bubble and made it mandatory for every player to clear multiple rounds of Covid-19 testing.  

However, last week there had been an instance of bubble breach when Peshawar Zalmi head coach Darren Sammy and captain Wahab Riaz had unknowingly met team owner Javed Afridi. Afridi was not a part of the bubble. 

The Peshawar Zalmi duo were quarantined briefly before being reinstated amid alleged threats of a boycott by the franchise – something that the PCB denies. Islamabad United are at the fourth spot in the PSL 2021 points table with two wins from three matches they have played so far. Peshawar Zalmi tops the tally with three wins out of four games. 

“One of our players, Fawad Ahmed tested positive ... and was immediately put in isolation two days ago,” the club said in a statement. 

All remaining members of Islamabad United and the entire Quetta Gladiators squad tested negative, the PCB said. The cricket board said the decision to reschedule Monday’s game was made in the best interests of the competition and to allow players time to ‘relax, refocus and regroup following the testing.’ 

In his only appearance in the PSL this year, Ahmed took 1-40 against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday. Islamabad lost by six wickets.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PSL 2021Fawad AhmedCOVID-19
Next
Story

Virat Kohli joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi in THIS elite list

Must Watch

PT14M59S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day