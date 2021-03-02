PSL 2021: THIS cricketer tests COVID-19 positive, match rescheduled

A Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators had to delayed by almost two hours after Pakistan-born Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tested positive for COVID-19 just ahead of the game. The franchise added that Fawad’s teammates have been re-tested and their results have come out negative.

Match 12 of the Pakistan Super League was scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. It was going to start at 7 PM PKT (7:30 PM IST), but postponed to 9 PM PKT (9:30 PM IST) and finally rescheduled to Tuesday (March 2). According to PCB protocol, Ahmed will remain in isolation until he returns two negative results in 10 days’ time. To avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus virus during the domestic T20 competition, the Pakistan cricket board has created a bio-secure bubble and made it mandatory for every player to clear multiple rounds of Covid-19 testing.

However, last week there had been an instance of bubble breach when Peshawar Zalmi head coach Darren Sammy and captain Wahab Riaz had unknowingly met team owner Javed Afridi. Afridi was not a part of the bubble.

The Peshawar Zalmi duo were quarantined briefly before being reinstated amid alleged threats of a boycott by the franchise – something that the PCB denies. Islamabad United are at the fourth spot in the PSL 2021 points table with two wins from three matches they have played so far. Peshawar Zalmi tops the tally with three wins out of four games.

“One of our players, Fawad Ahmed tested positive ... and was immediately put in isolation two days ago,” the club said in a statement.

All remaining members of Islamabad United and the entire Quetta Gladiators squad tested negative, the PCB said. The cricket board said the decision to reschedule Monday’s game was made in the best interests of the competition and to allow players time to ‘relax, refocus and regroup following the testing.’

In his only appearance in the PSL this year, Ahmed took 1-40 against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday. Islamabad lost by six wickets.