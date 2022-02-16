PSL 2022: Ben Cutting takes revenge, shows middle finger to ex-Pakistan pacer Sohail Tanvir after hitting 3 consecutive sixes – WATCH

Ben Cutting of Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators' Sohail Tanvir gave each other a double-middle finger salute during the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022) match on Tuesday (February 15).

The incident involving Cutting happened in the penultimate over of Zalmi's innings when the batter, after hitting Tanvir for a third consecutive six, made inappropriate gestures using his fingers.

Notably, Sohail made similar gestures after catching Cutting off Naseem Shah on the first ball of the final over.

Interestingly, Australian batter Cutting and Tanvir share an ugly history that dates back to 2018 when the former Pakistan pacer showed Cutting a double middle-finger gesture after dismissing him in a Caribbean Premier League game.

Hence, Cutting’s obscene gesture was an act of revenge that was four years in the making.

Here’s the video of the incident:

The entire Sohail Tanvir vs Ben Cutting battle. From 2018 to 2022. pic.twitter.com/XuV18PyiZ3 — Haroon (@hazharoon) February 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the duo has been fined 15 per cent of their match fees for breaching a Level 1 offence of the PSL Code of Conduct.

According to a statement, both the players were found to have violated Article 2.6 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a PSL Match".

"Such type of inappropriate gestures have no space in this great sport. The players need to always understand and remember their on and off the field responsibilities as they are role models and behaviour like this sends out a wrong message to the younger generation of cricketers," Match referee Ali Naqvi said in a statement.

"The HBL PSL 2022 is being played in good, positive spirits and I would like to see the players continue to fight hard inside the field of play but at the same time to remain within the parameters of the spirit of the game," he added.

Both Cutting and Sohail pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed to be imposed by Ali Naqvi and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Waleed Yaqoob.