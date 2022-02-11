हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan Super League 2022

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans become first team to enter play-offs with big win over Peshawar Zalmi

The Multan Sultans are at the top of the points table with six wins out of six matches (12 points). 

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans become first team to enter play-offs with big win over Peshawar Zalmi
Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans have become first team to enter PSL 2022 playoffs. (Source: Twitter)

Defending champions Multan Sultans on Thursday (February 10) became the first team to enter the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 play-offs. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side continued their dream run in the seventh edition of the T20 league with a 42-run victory against Peshawar Zalmi in the 16th fixture of the tournament.

Put into bat, the Sultans got off to a fine start with the in-form Shan Masood (player of the match) celebrating his call-up to the Pakistan Test squad for the series against Australia with 68 off 49 balls (eight fours, one six). Shan and Mohammad Rizwan added 98 for the first-wicket partnership.

Rizwan contributed 34 off as many balls. The big-hitting Tim David provided an impetus to the Sultans innings with 34 off 18 balls, he hit three sixes to take his tournament sixes tally to 18 – the highest amongst all batters for the HBL PSL-7 season.

Wahab Riaz took his first two wickets of the ongoing season conceding 34 runs in four overs, Salman Irshad also took two along with Saqib Mahmood who bowled a fine final over conceding a mere seven runs for two wickets.

The Sultans are at the top of the points table with six wins out of six matches (12 points). Zalmi have now lost four out of their six matches and continue to languish at the fifth-spot above the winless Karachi Kings.

Brief Scores: Multan Sultan 182/7 (Shan Masood 68, Mohammad Rizwan 34, Tim David 34; Wahab Riaz 2/34) bt Peshawar Zalmi 140 in 19.3 ovs (Shoaib Malik 44, Liam Livingstone 24; Blessing Muzarabani 3/18, Khushdil Shah 3/26)

(with ANI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pakistan Super League 2022PSL 2022Multan SultansPeshawar ZalmiShan Masood
Next
Story

India vs West Indies: CAB appeals to BCCI for allow fans in T20I series

Must Watch

PT16M24S

Owaisi attacks government over hijab controversy