Pakistan Super League 2022

PSL 2022: Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf slaps teammate Kamran Ghulam after picking wicket, Watch

Even though Kamran Ghulam was seen smiling after the slap, the bowler Haris Rauf was giving him a serious look at him on a couple of occasions. 

Lahore Qalandars pacer Haris Rauf (centre) slaps his teammate Kamran Ghulam in a PSL 2022 match. (Source: Twitter)

The final league game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi was not without it’s fair-share of action on Monday (February 21). Peshawar Zalmi managed to eke out a win through the Super Over after the game ended in a thrilling tie.

But there was plenty on action on the field as well as Lahore Qalandars and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf slapped his teammate Kamran Ghulam after picking up a wicket.

Ghulam had dropped Peshawar Zalmi’s Hazratullah Zazai when he attempted to work Haris Rauf’s full delivery away on the leg side. On the penultimate delivery of the very same over, Fawad Ahmed took a fine catch to send back Mohammad Haris back cheaply. As everyone celebrated the wicket with Haris Rauf, Ghulam went towards the pacer for a high-five and that’s when the latter slapped him in frustration.

Watch Haris Rauf slapping Kamran Ghulam here…

Even though Ghulam was seen smiling, the bowler was giving him a serious look at him on a couple of occasions. Nonetheless, things did not end there as the slap seemed to have charged up Ghulam who effected a brilliant run out to get rid of Peshawar skipper Wahab Riaz in the 17th over. Haris Rauf then came and hugged the fielder.

It remains to be seen if Haris will be fined for slapping Ghulam during the match, although the teammates didn’t share any hard feelings.

Meanwhile, Qalandars have made their best-ever finish in a PSL group stage and now have the cushion of an extra game in the playoffs. Qalandars kick-off the playoffs with a mouth-watering Qualifiers clash with the Sultans on Wednesday.

(with ANI inputs)

Pakistan Super League 2022PSL 2022Haris RaufKamran GhulamLahore QalandarsPeshawar Zalmi
