PSL 2022: Shaheen Shah Afridi becomes youngest captain to achieve THIS feat

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi became the youngest captain to win a major T20 league title when his team Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultan in the Pakistan Super League final in Lahore. Afridi is only 21 years of age now.

Previously, Australia’s former captain Steve Smith held the honour, having led Sydney Sixers to the Big Bash title in 2012 at the age of 22. For someone who had never captained at any level, Afridi's appointment as captain of the Lahore franchise had come as a big surprise to cricket fans before the start of the PSL but, on Sunday night, he proved that the Lahore management had taken the right decision.

Even former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who is set to become the pacer’s father-in-law, had not backed the decision to appoint him skipper at this point in time and had advised him against accepting the responsibility.

“Yes I told him not to take the responsibility now but he said he wanted to do it and can handle the pressure,” Shahid Afridi had said in an interview.

“It is a big moment for me and my team but I think everyone contributed to the title win and they supported me a lot from the start,” the triumphant captain said after the final that was played before a crowd of around 33,000.

Multan were led by Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who is the vice- captain of the national red ball team. “It’s a great achievement. We have been waiting for 6 years and I want to thank the Lahore crowd. They have come out in numbers and supported us throughout,” said Shaheen Afridi in a post-match presentation.

“A lot of people supported me, Hafeez guided me during a lot of pressure moments so thanks to all who supported me. The fight we showed as a team throughout the tournament is really fantastic and we had that attitude to fight till the last ball,” he added.

Lahore Qalandars – losing finalists in PSL 2020, finished last in the first four seasons and fifth in HBL PSL 6 but chose the perfect setting to not only lift the trophy but also to pocket Rs 80 million while providing incredible joy and memories of a lifetime to their fans in their own backyard.

