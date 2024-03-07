PSL 2024 Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Live Streaming Details; When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Match ISL Vs KAR Online And On TV In India?

Karachi Kings take on Islamabad United in the big clash of PSL 2024 today in Rawalpindi. Kings are almost out of the competition with just 3 wins from7 matches. It is true that they still have an outside chance to make it to the playoffs but the chances are very low. At the same time Islamabad United are just above Kings in the PSL 2024 points table. Kings are at fifth spot and Ismalabad on fourth, with 3 wins from 8 matches but they have a sightly better NRR. If Kings beat United today, they will do themselves a huge favour in pursuit of qualifying for the playoffs.

Kings will pin hopes on veteran batters like Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard and James Vince to come good. Keep an eye out Alex Hales, Colin Munro as well. Shadan Khan and Shan Masood need to play good knocks for their respective teams.

Here's everything you need to know about PSL 2024 clash Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings Here:

When and where will Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 be played? - Date and Time

The first Test between Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 will take place on March 7, Thursday at 7:30 pm IST at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch the Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 match?

In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches. Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India. PSL 2024 will be available to stream on the FanCode app and website in India.

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Squads:

Islamabad United Squad: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Rumman Raees, Martin Guptill, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan

Karachi Kings Squad: Shan Masood(c), Tim Seifert(w), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Leus du Plooy, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Fawad Ali