PSL 2024 Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming Details; When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Match KK vs LQ Online And On TV In India?

The 26th match of PSL 2024 features Karachi Kings against Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi. Both teams are struggling at the bottom of the points table, with Karachi having a slim chance of qualification while Lahore is practically out of contention. Karachi's recent loss to Islamabad United complicates their path to the playoffs, relying heavily on other teams' results. Lahore, buoyed by a recent win over Islamabad, will play for pride. Key players for Karachi include Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik, Tim Seifert, Hasan Ali, and Zahid Mahmood, while Rassie van der Dussen and Sahibzada Farhan are vital for Lahore. Karachi's skipper, Shaheen Afridi, remains a wicket-taking threat. With both teams aiming for redemption, the match promises an intense showdown. The game is scheduled for March 9th, with a 7:00 PM PKT start at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Here's everything you need to know about PSL 2024 clash between Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars:



When and where will Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars United PSL 2024 be played? - Date and Time

The first match between Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2024 will take place on March 09, Saturday at 7:30 pm IST at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Where to watch the Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 match?

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 will be available to stream on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India. In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches. Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Squads

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Sam Billings(w), Shai Hope, Sikandar Raza, Ahsan Bhatti, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi(c), Jahandad Khan, Tayyab Abbas, Zaman Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Kamran Ghulam, George Linde, Daniel Lawrence, Lorcan Tucker, Salman Fayyaz, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Imran, Syed Faridoun, Mirza Tahir Baig

Karachi Kings Squad: Shan Masood(c), Tim Seifert(w), James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Leus du Plooy, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Arafat Minhas, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali