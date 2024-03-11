PSL 2024 Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming Details; When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Match KK vs PZ Online And On TV In India?

Karachi Kings take on Peshawar Zalmi in Match 29 of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2024) in Karachi. The Shan Masood-led side know they cannot qualify for the playoffs as the final four have already been decided but what they can aim for is a good finish to a below-average campaign. They meet Babar Azam's Zalmi, who have qualified for the playoffs, with 5 wins from 9 matches so far with one ending in no result and 3 losses. While Karachi play for pride, Peshawar want a win in the league's last match to jump to top two.

Finishing in top two will Peshawar one more shot to grab a place in the final. Watch out for Babar Azam who has been the leading run-scorer this year with 447 runs in 8 matches and has scored these runs with a brilliant strike rate of 154.67. Babar has a big chance of crossing the 500-run mark in this season in this game against Karachi. The fact that he is playing against his former franchise in their home, it will be interesting to see how he goes and how crowd reacts to his name.

Here's everything you need to know about PSL 2024 clash between Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi:

When and where will Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi United PSL 2024 be played? - Date and Time

The first match between Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024 will take place on March 11, Monday at 9:30 pm IST at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Where to watch the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match?

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 will be available to stream on FanCode app and website on subscription in India. In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches. Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Squads

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Asif Ali, Paul Walter, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Aimal Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi

Karachi Kings Squad: Tim Seifert(w), James Vince, Shan Masood(c), Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Hasan Ali, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani, Mohammad Nawaz, Mir Hamza, Imran Tahir, Leus du Plooy, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Sirajuddin, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Saad Baig, Fawad Ali