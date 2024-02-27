PSL 2024: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Live Streaming Details; When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Match LQ vs MS Online And On TV In India?

The stage is set for another electrifying encounter in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as the Lahore Qalandars lock horns with the Multan Sultans. With both teams having an even head-to-head record, having won 9 matches each out of the 18 they've played against each other, anticipation is high for this clash.

Multan Sultans, led by their formidable batting lineup, have proven to be a force to reckon with. With their highest total against Lahore being an impressive 209/5 in Karachi back in 2022, they have consistently showcased their ability to dominate with the bat. However, they'll need to be wary of Lahore's bowling attack, especially considering their lowest total against Lahore stands at 114 all out in Dubai in 2018. Lahore's bowlers have the capability to exploit any batting weaknesses and restrict Multan to a manageable total.

On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars, buoyed by their balanced squad, will be eager to assert their dominance. Having posted a formidable 206/5 against Multan in Karachi in 2022, Lahore possesses the firepower to challenge any opposition. Additionally, their highest successful chase of 204/4 in Sharjah against Multan in 2019 highlights their ability to chase down big totals. Multan's bowlers will have their work cut out for them as they try to contain Lahore's potent batting lineup.

It's game day at Gaddafi Stadium as Lahore Qalandars take on Multan Sultans! _



What are your predictions for #LQvMS?#HBLPSL9 | #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/SutdW8c1kb February 27, 2024

The match also holds significance as both teams have demonstrated their ability to defend low totals in the past. Multan defended a modest total of 160/5 against Lahore in Lahore in 2023, while Lahore successfully defended 175/6 against Multan in Multan in the same year. This suggests that the match could swing in favor of the team that performs better under pressure.

In conclusion, the upcoming clash between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans promises to be a thrilling encounter. With both teams evenly matched and possessing strengths in different aspects of the game, it's difficult to predict the outcome. However, fans can expect a fiercely contested battle as both teams vie for supremacy in the PSL 2024 tournament.

Live streaming details of Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans in PSL 2024:

When will the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match start?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match will start at 7.30 pm IST on 27 February 2024.

Where will the Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match be played?

The Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Which TV channels will broadcast PSL 2024 matches Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans in India?

There will be no telecast of the PSL 2024 matches Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans in India.

Where can we livestream the PSL 2024 matches Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans in India?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. You can also watch PSL 2024 matches on the FanCode app and website in India.