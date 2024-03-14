PSL 2024 Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Qualifier 1 Live Streaming Details; When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Match MUL vs PES Online And On TV In India?

The first match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 (PSL 2024) will take place tonight in Karachi as Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi take on Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans. The winner books spot in the final which is to be played on March 18, Monday. In case you did not know, the qualifier 1 is played between two top teams in the points table at the end of the league stage. The benefit of finishing in top two is that even if you lose this qualifier, you get another shot at the final berth by playing the second qualifier. The second qualifier is played between the winner of the Eliminator and the lose of Qualifier 1.

Multan Sultans finished as the table toppers with 7 wins from 10 matches. Peshawar Zalmi, at the same time, got the second spot with 6 wins and 3 losses. Peshawar will hope that their ace batter and captain Babar Azam continues to have a good tournament in the playoffs, starting with the game today. Babar is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 498 runs in nine innings. Babar's best friend in Pakistan team and his rival captain in this game, Rizwan, is second in the list with 366 runs in 10 innings. Two Multan Sultans bowlers are leading the charts in most wicket takers this season. They are Usama Mir (21 wickets) and Mohammad Ali (17 wickets).

Get ready for the ultimate showdown! __



Don't miss the high-octane #HBLPSL9 Qualifier and Eliminator matches on 14 and 15 March at 9 PM.



__ Secure your seats now at https://t.co/khPS0MOZVN! #KhulKeKhel pic.twitter.com/HgJAo8izBe— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 13, 2024

Here's everything you need to know about PSL 2024 Qualifier 1 clash between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi:

When and where will Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Qualifier 1 be played? - Date and Time and Venue

The first match between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Qualifier 1 will take place on March 14, Saturday at 7:30 pm IST at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Where to watch the Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Qualifier 1 match?

Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Qualifier 1 will be available to stream on Jio Cinema and the FanCode app and website in India. In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches. Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.

Multan Sultans Vs Peshawar Zalmi: Squads

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Haseebullah Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Aimal Khan, Asif Ali, Paul Walter, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Waqar Salamkheil, Dan Mousley, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shamar Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi

Multan Sultans Squad: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Shahzad, Dawid Malan, Richard Ngarava, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Faisal Akram, Ali Majid, Aftab Ibrahim