PSL 2024 Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United Live Streaming Details; When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Match PES vs ISL Online And On TV In India?

Both Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan, and Peshawar Zalmi, captained by Babar Azam, had their previous matches against Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars respectively interrupted by rain. Tonight, they will be eager for better weather as they face off.

Islamabad United, currently in fourth place, broke a three-game losing streak with a convincing 7-wicket victory over Karachi Kings in their last match at the National Stadium in Karachi. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi, holding third place, extended their winning streak to three matches with an 8-run triumph over Islamabad United in their previous encounter at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. (IPL 2024: Pat Cummins Replaces Aiden Markram As Sunrisers Hyderabad's Captain)

In that reverse fixture, Babar Azam's exceptional unbeaten 111 off 63 balls propelled Peshawar Zalmi to a formidable total of 201/5. Despite fifties from Azam Khan (75 off 30) and Colin Munro (71 off 53), Islamabad United fell short in their chase, thanks to Arif Yaqoob's five-wicket haul, finishing at 193.

Here's everything you need to know about PSL 2024 clash Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United:

When and where will Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 be played? - Date and Time

The first Test between Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United in PSL 2024 will take place on March 4, Monday at 7:30 pm IST at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch the Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match?

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 will be available to stream on the FanCode app and website in India. In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches. Unfortunately, there will be no telecasting of the PSL 2024 matches in India.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Babar Azam(c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Haseebullah Khan, Paul Walter, Rovman Powell, Asif Ali, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad, Umair Afridi, Shamar Joseph, Aimal Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mehran Mumtaz, Khurram Shahzad, Dan Mousley, Waqar Salamkheil, Arshad Iqbal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Islamabad United Squad: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan(c), Azam Khan(w), Jordan Cox, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan, Martin Guptill.