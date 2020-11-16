हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shahid Afridi

PSL: Haris Rauf apologizes after dismissing Shahid Afridi for golden duck, Watch!

In the recent PSL Playoff game, Shahid Afridi, batting for Multan Sultans, was dismissed on his very first ball by Lahore Qalandar's Haris Rauf. However, after dismissing Afridi, Rauf folded his hands in apology as a mark of respect.

PSL: Haris Rauf apologizes after dismissing Shahid Afridi for golden duck, Watch!
Image credits: Twitter/@shoaib100mph

In the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) Playoffs game between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, a very interesting incident took place involving Pakistani legend Shahid Afridi.

Chasing 183 to win, Afridi came into bat for Multan Sultans with the score reading 116/5 but as fate would have it, he was dismissed on the very first ball he faced. He was bowled off a terrific in-swinging yorker from Lahore pacer Haris Rauf.

But what happened afterwards is winning over the internet. Immediately after taking the prized wicket, Rauf went on to fold his hands in apology as Afridi walked back to the pavilion. The video of the whole incident can be seen here.

The incident drew the eye of the fans and former cricketers alike who appreciated Rauf for the gesture. Even though Afridi has retired from International cricket, he still plays T20 cricket in various leagues all over the world, remaining a very big draw for the fans who lovingly call him ‘Lala.’

The fiery Rauf, finished with figures of 4-0-30-3, powering Lahore to a 25-run victory. Lahore Qalandars were put into bat and scored 182/6 with Afridi taking two wickets (4-0-18-0). In reply, table-toppers Multan Sultan folded up for 157 runs – ending their run in the tournament. Lahore thus qualified for the PSL Final, where they will face Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings.

Afridi had recently grabbed the headlines for his ‘innovative’ yet dangerous new helmet which he wore in Multan’s earlier Playoff game against Karachi. Fascinatingly, the all-rounder wore the same helmet again for this game, albeit for a very short span of time.

