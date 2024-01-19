PTV Sports Stops NZ vs PAK 4th T20I Coverage After Fan Flashes Pro-Imran Khan Placard, Video Goes Viral; Watch

In an unexpected turn of events during the 4th T20I clash between Pakistan and New Zealand in Christchurch, PTV Sports, the government-owned sports channel, abruptly halted its live broadcast. The interruption occurred when an enthusiastic fan proudly displayed a poster featuring the charismatic former Prime Minister and cricket legend, Imran Khan. The incident unfolded during the second innings, adding an unexpected twist to the already intense match.

A fan was holding Imran Khan's placard in Pak vs. Nz cricket match and PTV immediately stopped their live streaming. _ pic.twitter.com/M74I5y0aOS — Saith Abdullah (@SaithAbdullah99) January 19, 2024

Imran Khan: From Cricket Hero to Political Controversy

Imran Khan, the iconic figure who led Pakistan to a historic victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, transitioned into politics after retiring from cricket. Currently facing charges related to corruption and abuse of authority, Khan's political journey has been tumultuous, resulting in his incarceration. The abrupt interruption by PTV Sports highlights the complex intersection between sports and politics.

Social Media Erupts: Fans Demand Sports-Politics Separation

As news of the broadcast pause spread, social media platforms witnessed a surge in reactions. One user expressed frustration, demanding the International Cricket Council (ICC) take action, emphasizing the need for sports channels to remain apolitical. The incident has sparked a broader debate on the boundaries between sports and political expression, with fans divided on the appropriateness of such displays during a cricket match.

Match Recap: Pakistan's Defeat Amidst Political Distractions

On the cricketing front, Pakistan faced a defeat at the hands of New Zealand, losing by 7 wickets. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 158 for 5 in 20 overs. Mohammad Rizwan emerged as the standout performer with an unbeaten 90 runs. However, the Kiwis, facing a challenging start at 20-3, made a stunning comeback with Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips forging an unbeaten partnership of 139 runs, securing victory.

Shaheen Afridi Shines Despite Loss

Despite the defeat, Pakistani skipper Shaheen Afridi showcased a stellar performance, claiming three crucial early wickets. Finishing with figures of 34-3 in 4 overs, Afridi's efforts, unfortunately, lacked support from other bowlers, contributing to Pakistan's loss.

Imran Khan's Poster: A Symbol of Unwavering Support

Even in the midst of political controversies and legal challenges, Imran Khan's enduring popularity was on full display as a fan held up a poster with the inscription 'Legend of all Legends.' The viral video captured the sentiment of fans who continue to support Khan, regardless of the ongoing legal battles.