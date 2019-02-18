Pulwama attack: Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami lend support to families of CRPF martyrs

After former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and seamer Mohammed Shami have now come forward to donate money to the families of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who were martyred in the recent suicide bomber attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Posting an emotional video on his official Twitter handle, Dhawan urged his countrymen to lend their support in whatever way possible to the families of the bravehearts.

"This is the least we can do. Jis se jitna ban pade utna zaroor karein. Jai Hind #standwithforces #pulwama," the Indian opener wrote along with the video.

Meanwhile, Shami too came forward to offer his help the families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the deadly Pulwama terror attack.

Announcing his decision to donate money to the families of the martyred CRPF soldiers, the Indian seamer told ANI, “When we play for our country they stand at the borders protecting it. We stand with the families of our jawans, we will always be there for them.”

Earlier, former Indian openers Sehwag and Gambhir had also made their part of contributions to the families of the martyred CRPF personnel.

While Sehwag offered to bear the educational expenses of the children of all the CRPF personnel martyred in the dastardly terrorist attack in Pulwama, Gambhir expressed his staunch support for the Indian Army at every stage and backed them to emerge victorious in the end against the enemies.

On Thursday, at least 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives during the Pulwama terror attack, which was regarded as the deadliest ever attack on the security forces in Kashmir.

A suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad attacked the convoy carrying 2,500 CRPF personnel in 78 buses at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora while traveling from Jammu to Srinagar.