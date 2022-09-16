Punjab Kings set to be coached by THIS two-time IPL winner

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings on Friday announced the appointment of former Sri Lanka and England coach Trevor Bayliss as their new head coach for the next season of the lucrative T20 league. The 59-year-old Bayliss, who guided Kolkata Knight Riders to title successes in the 2012 and 2014 IPL seasons and was at the helm when New South Wales won the Sheffield Shield title in 2013-14, will take charge of the side after legendary India spinner Anil Kumble decided to part ways with Punjab Kings after a three-year stint. Punjab Kings said in a statement on Friday that, "Bayliss brings his experience of winning the 2019 World Cup with England, 2 IPL titles and a BBL (Big Bash League) title with the Sydney Sixers."

Commenting on his new role, Bayliss, said, "I'm honoured to be given the Head Coach's role with the Punjab Kings. A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware."

Punjab Kings had parted ways with Kumble late last month after a three-year stint and had reportedly approached among others former England white-ball skipper Eion Morgan and Bayliss for the role.

Kumble was appointed as chief coach ahead of the 2020 season and was in charge of the team for the next three editions.

In all three seasons that Kumble was in charge of the team, Punjab Kings finished in the lower half of the IPL points table -- fifth in both 2020 and 2021 when the league comprised eight teams, and sixth in 2022 when it expanded to a 10-team tournament.

At that time, Kumble was the fifth coach Kings had appointed in five seasons after Sanjay Bangar (2014-16), Virender Sehwag (2017), Brad Hodge (2018) and Mike Hesson (2019). In 2022, Kumble was the only Indian head coach in IPL, according to an earlier report in ESPNcricinfo.