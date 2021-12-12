Punjab Kings' Harpreet Brar posts 'Epic' selfie with Ariana Grande, Yuvraj Singh reacts

Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar went viral a couple of days back when he posted a picture of himself with American pop star Ariana Grande.

Brar made headlines when he took the wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in the same match, to help his side PBKS beat RCB.

But now, Brar is in the news for his social media activity.

Brar posted a selfie with Grande. However, Grande was not there with him in real. In fact, Brar clicked a selfie with her picture flashing on the TV behind him.

With the photo, he wrote, "Selfie with @ArianaGrande".

The selfie set twitter on fire with fans reacting to this hilarious tweet. The two reactions that stood out were of fellow Punjab cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Mandeep Singh.

Yuvraj Singh sent a laughing emojis in replied while Mandeep replied with a Mirzapur Gif, in which Kaleen Bhaiya is saying, 'Bhawnao pe na control nahi hai tumhara'.

Check out the tweets here: