topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
PBKS

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History

IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Check Punjab Kings (PBKS) squad, list of retained, released and bought players here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 08:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Full Players List in IPL 2023 Auction: Base Price, Age, Country, IPL History

Punjab Kings are among the poor-performing teams in the IPL. Year after year, they biy great player for even greater prices but nothing works. Nothing changes this year too. PBKS have as many as nine slots to fill in IPL 2023 Mini Auction, that is to be held in Kochi on December 23. With a purse of Rs 32.2 crore, the task looks easy but it isn't one. The good thing is that after firing Mayank Agarwal as captain, they have already made Shikhar Dhawan the leader of the pack. So, they won't be hunting a captain at the table. But they still need to put many brains to use to pick the best 9 players who could deliver the goods in the next season of the Indian Premier League.

Punjab Kings(PBKS) Full Players List in IPL 2023:

Country Player Name Age Role Auction Price IPL Team 2022
Sri Lanka Bhanuka Rajapaksa 31 years Batsman INR 50 Lakhs(R) PBKS
India Shahrukh Khan 27 years Batsman INR 9 Crores(R) PBKS
India Shikhar Dhawan 37 years Batsman INR 8.25 Crores(R) PBKS
India Prabhsimran Singh (wk) 22 years WK-Batsman INR 60 Lakhs(R) PBKS
India Jitesh Sharma (wk) 29 years WK-Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R) PBKS
England Jonny Bairstow (wk) 33 years WK-Batsman INR 6.75 crores(R) PBKS
India Arshdeep Singh 23 years Bowler INR 4 Cr(R) PBKS
India Raj Bawa 20 years Bowler INR 2 Crores(R) PBKS
Australia Nathan Ellis 28 years Bowler INR 75 Lakhs(R) PBKS
India Harpreet Brar 27 years Bowler INR 3.80 Crores(R) PBKS
India Rahul Chahar 23 years Bowler INR 5.25 Crores(R) PBKS
South Africa Kagiso Rabada 27 years Bowler INR 9.25 Crores(R) PBKS
India Baltej Singh 32 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R) PBKS
England Liam Livingstone 29 years All-rounder INR 11.50 Crores(R) PBKS
India Rishi Dhawan 32 years All-rounder INR 55 Lakhs(R) PBKS
India Atharva Taide 22 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R) PBKS
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA
TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

 

Live Tv

PBKSPBKS IPL Mini auction 2023IPL Mini Auction 2023Punjab KingsPunjab Kings newsPBKS auction picks

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith