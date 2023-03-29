Punjab Kings (PBKS) Strongest Playing XI For IPL 2023: From Shikhar Dhawan's Opening To Kagiso Rabada's Bowling Partner - Check

Punjab Kings have received a major setback ahead of the 2023 IPL season with the news that their star English batter-keeper, Jonny Bairstow, will not be available for the tournament. In his absence, the Kings have brought in Australian all-rounder Matt Short, who is yet to be capped at the international level. The team had been counting on Bairstow to open the batting alongside their new skipper, Shikhar Dhawan, who took over the captaincy duties from Mayank Agarwal, who was released by the Kings and picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the auction.

With Bairstow out of the picture, the Kings are faced with a dilemma. They can bring in Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who impressed with his aggressive hitting in the previous IPL, but the Sri Lankan has been out of form lately. Alternatively, they can opt for Matt Short, who was the Player of the Tournament in the BBL and the second-highest run-scorer, but he has no experience playing in the IPL and has little familiarity with Asian conditions.

Who Will Be The 4th Overseas Player For Punjab Kings In IPL 2023?

Punjab Kings have already confirmed three of their four overseas slots, with Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, and Sam Curran securing their places. Curran was the most expensive player ever bought by the Kings in an IPL auction, for whom they spent INR 18.5 crore. The final overseas spot is up for grabs, and Nathan Ellis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Matt Short, and Sikandar Raza will be vying for it.

Punjab Kings Probable Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matt Short/Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan/Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

Punjab Kings Full Squad For IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sikandar Raza, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee