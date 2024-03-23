Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch PBKS vs DC Match No.2 In India Online And On TV Channel?

Delhi Capitals are set to face off against the Punjab Kings in the second match of the IPL 2024 season, marking the maiden IPL match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Scheduled for March 23, Saturday, at 3:30 pm IST, the match will be broadcast on Star Sports channel with live streaming on Jio Cinema.

Both teams are eager for their first IPL title, with Delhi Capitals led by Rishabh Pant returning after recovering from an accident. In head-to-head encounters, both teams have won 16 matches each out of 32 clashes, with Delhi winning 5 out of the last six encounters.

The pitch is expected to offer a balanced surface favouring spinners, prompting the toss-winning team to bat first and set a challenging target. The weather forecast predicts clear skies with temperatures reaching 34 degrees Celsius.

All you need to know about DC vs PBKS Live Streaming Details in IPL 2024:

What date IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will take place on Saturday, March 23.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals begin?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match?

The Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match?

The Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app.