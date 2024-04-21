Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch PBKS vs GT Match No.37 In India Online And On TV Channel?

The upcoming IPL clash between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans highlights the struggles of both teams' top-order batting. Despite the high-scoring trend of the season, Punjab and Gujarat have failed to produce significant totals due to inconsistent performances from their top three batsmen. Shubman Gill stands out as Punjab's sole half-centurion, reflecting the overall lack of substantial contributions from the top order. While individuals like Rashid Khan, Shashank Singh, and Ashutosh Sharma have occasionally shone, sustained support from the top remains crucial.

In terms of team dynamics, Punjab may miss Shikhar Dhawan due to injury, while Gujarat may alter their bowling lineup to address spin deficiencies on the Mullanpur pitch. Players like Jitesh Sharma and David Miller face scrutiny for their form, with Sharma needing to regain his touch and Miller expected to strengthen Gujarat's middle order. The match unfolds against the backdrop of a pitch favouring both pace and spin, with fast bowlers thriving in Mullanpur. Key statistics highlight individual player matchups and team performance trends. Overall, both Punjab and Gujarat are aiming to rectify their batting issues and exploit favourable conditions to secure a vital victory.

All you need to know about Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming Details in IPL 2024:

What date IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will take place on Sunday, April 21.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans begin?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match?

The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app.