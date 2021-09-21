Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Streaming: PBKS vs RR When and where to watch, TV timings and other details

Liam Livingstone and Evin Lewis’s explosive batting will meet its match in Chris Gayle’s power and KL Rahul’s finesse when Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Punjab Kings to improve upon their mid-table position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday (September 21). The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league and would be desperate to change their fortunes after disappointing one and all with their underwhelming performances over the past few seasons.

More so for Punjab Kings, the only team that has lacked any kind of stability over the 14 seasons of IPL with captains and coaches being changed like musical chairs. For skipper KL Rahul, who has been a prime performer in IPL, it will not just be about the runs he scores but also about how he leads the team with guidance from Anil Kumble, who will also want to prove his mettle as a franchise coach.

However, the match on Tuesday will be more about the kind of starts that the top-orders players provide. Liam Livingstone has been a rage in shortest format for last couple of years now and is coming into his own with some great performances in ‘The Hundred’. His potential opening partner is likely to be West Indies man Lewis, who has often been Indian cricket team’s nemesis in various games.

Mohammed Shami is expected to be partnered by either Chris Jordan or Nathan Ellis. If Livingstone and Lewis can be explosive in the Powerplay overs, Royals will expect skipper Sanju Samson to be more consistent in that number three position.

What will be Royals’ advantage is Punjab's weak Indian bowling set-up save Shami as they have to depend on either Adil Rashid or Ravi Bishnoi for wrist spin. Their pace line-up with left-armer Arshdeep Singh as the domestic pick doesn’t look the strongest.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahaman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakariya, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, KC Cariappa, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldip Yadav, Mahipal Lomror

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi BIshnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm.

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will broadcast LIVE on Star Sports 1/HD.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be available on the Hotstar app and website. You can also catch the live commentary/scorecard and latest updates of the match here at zeenews.india.com.