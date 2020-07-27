Pure mohalle ka lga diya kya? Harbhajan Singh expresses dismay over hefty electricity bill

Expressing shock over receiving a hefty electricity bill, veteran India offspinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday (June 26) tweeted that the bill was seven times more of what he used to pay normally.

The Chennai Super Kings star said his bill is worth Rs 33,900 which is shocking to say the least. Harbhajan took a potshot at provider Adani Electricity and said that it seems that his bill includes the bill of the whole neighbourhood and not just his house.

"Itna Bill pure mohalle ka lga diya kya ?? @Adani_Elec_Mum ALERT: Your Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Bill for 152857575 of Rs. 33900.00 is due on 17-Aug-2020. To pay, login to Net/Mobile Banking>BillPay normal Bill se 7 time jyada ??? Wah," Harbhajan wrote in a tweet.

Harbhajan last played for Team India in a T20I game against UAE in Dhaka in 2016. However, he has been an important part of IPL franchise CSK. The tweaker is one of the senior-most members in the CSK side which is led by former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In 2019 IPL season, Harbhajan claimed 16 wickets in 11 matches and helped CSK reach the final where they lost to Mumbai Indians.