QUE vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.10 at National Stadium, Karachi, 8:00 PM IST February 3

Quetta Gladiators will take on Islamabad United in Match No.10 of the PSL 2022 on Thursday (February 3). Gladiators registered their 2nd loss of the tournament in their previous clash against Multan Sultan by 6 runs, it was a close affair but they lacked in finishing the run-chase. With only one win and two losses so far, they are 3rd on the points table and will look to win this fixture to get themselves going.

On the other hand, Islamabad United started off their campaign with an impressive victory over Peshawar Zalmi by 9 wickets. Although, they too lost to mighty Multan Sultans in a high-scoring game by 20 runs. Shadab Khan is in blistering form with the bat, he played an explosive innings against the Sultans which in the end was wasted.

Match Details

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, Match No. 10

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: February 3rd at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

QUE vs ISL PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Ben Duckett, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales (c), Asif Ali, Will Smeed (vc), Ahsan Ali

All-rounders: Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Captain: Alex Hales

Vice-captain: Will Smeed

QUE vs ISL PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, James Faulkner, Sohail Tanvir, Ashir Qureshi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

