PSL 2022

QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No. 2 at National Stadium, Karachi, 7:30 PM IST January 28

Source: Twitter

Quetta Gladiators will take on Peshawar Zalmi in Match No.2 of the Pakistan Super League 2022 (PSL) on Friday (January 28). The Gladiators have made some bold changes in the squad after a horrific performance in the previous season, they finished at the bottom of the table. Umar Akmal will be seen back action and Shahid Afridi is out of this fixture after testing positive for COVID-19.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz will also miss the opener match of his team. Peshawar Zalmi lost to Multan Sultans in the final of PSL 2021 by 47 runs, they will surely look to get the job done this season.

Match Details

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match No. 2

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: January 28th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

QUE vs PES PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batters: Shoaib Malik (c), Shimron Hetmyer (vc), Haider Ali

All-rounders: James Faulkner, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Sameen Gul

Captain: Shoaib Malik

Vice-captain: Shimron Hetmyer

QUE vs PES PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Daniel Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Shimron Hetmyer, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Umar

