Indian women's team's destructive opening batsman Smriti Mandhana is celebrating her 26th on Monday. Along with Harmanpreet Kaur, Smiriti Madhana is one of the best Indian women's cricketers of the current generation. Opening the batting for Women in Blue, the southpaw has given outstanding starts on many occasions since 2013 when she made her India debut against Bangladesh. The talismanic batter made her Test debut one year later against England.

Madhana has scored 325 runs in four Test matches. She has dominated in white-ball cricket where she has 2892 runs under her belt in just 74 ODIs. She has five centuries and 23 fifties to her name. In T20 cricket, Mandhana has scored 2033 runs in just 87 matches with 14 half-centuries.

Here are top records held by Smriti Mandhana

Record of being the youngest Indian captain in T20Is Second-fastest Indian to gather 1,000 runs in T20I. Fastest fifty by an Indian women cricket in T20I. First cricketer to score 10 consecutive fifties while chasing in ODIs. Second cricketer to win ICC Women's cricketer of the year award twice.

As Smriti Mandhana celebrates her 26th birthday, Twitter hailed her as the 'Queen of Indian Cricket Team' - Here are some reactions

Happy Birthday @mandhana_smriti - she is the first Indian Women batter to score a Test hundred in Australia. pic.twitter.com/HkJxFYTUHO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 18, 2022

Here's wishing @mandhana_smriti - one of the finest modern-day batters & #TeamIndia's ODI & T20I vice-captain - a very happy birthday. _ _ pic.twitter.com/VSTSXT1Qp6 July 18, 2022

Smriti Mandhana is the only Indian women player to have scored Hundred in Day/night test match, and she is the only Indian women to have scored ODI Hundred in all SENA countries. One of the best batter in the World in women's cricket. Happy birthday, @mandhana_smriti. pic.twitter.com/7M2V42kVcX — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 18, 2022

Indians to Score



ODI 100s in all SENA Countries

[Sachin, Kohli, Dhawan, Smriti]



T20I 50s in all SENA Countries

[Rohit, Smriti]



She is Only Indian to achieve this both!



Happy Birthday Smriti Mandhana _ pic.twitter.com/totGT0ythy — ______ (@Shebas_10dulkar) July 18, 2022

She was the highest run-scorer for India at the 2022 ICC Women's @cricketworldcup _



Relive the best of Smriti Mandhana on her 26th birthday _ — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2022