Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi dominate CSA award nominations

South Africa limited-overs captain Quinton de Kock and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi have dominated the nominations for the 2019/20 Cricket South Africa (CSA) mens International Awards.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and batsman Laura Wolvaardt have both won nominations in four categories in the women's section.

"The gala event to honour South Africa's top performing professional cricketers over the past year will take place on Saturday, July 4 2020, in a virtual ceremony because of the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus," said CSA in its statement.

de Kock and Ngidi have both been nominated in the following three categories: SA Men's Cricketer of the Year, ODI Cricketer of the Year and T20 Cricketer of the Year. In addition, the wicketkeeper-batsman has been nominated Test Cricketer of the Year along with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje as well as for the SA Men's Players' Players award, while Ngidi has been nominated for the Streetwise Award.

Either one of them could also be a contender for SA Fans' Cricketer of the Year.

Nortje in his first year of international cricket has also been nominated in the SA Men's Cricketer of the Year and RAM Delivery of the Year category.

Other Proteas men's players nominated in the various categories are Temba Bavuma (T20 Cricketer of the Year), Heinrich Klaasen (ODI Cricketer of the Year), David Miller (SA Men's Players' Player of the Year) and Vernon Philander (RAM Delivery of the Year).

If he wins, de Kock will join an elite company of players who have won the Player of the Year award twice alongwith Makhaya Ntini, Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Rabada.

In the women's section Kapp and Wolvaardt have both been nominated for Proteas Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year and for the Proteas Players' Player of the year. Wolvaardt has also been nominated for Proteas Cricketer of the Year and for the Streetwise award while Kapp has an additional nomination for the RAM Delivery of the Year.

