Cricket

Quinton de Kock retires from Test cricket with immediate effect, here's why

Quinton de Kock retires from Test cricket with immediate effect, here&#039;s why
(Source: Twitter)

South Africa wicket-keeper and batter, Quinton de Kock announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect on Thursday (December 30).

The announcement came after the Proteas' defeat to India in first Test match in Centurion. The visitors won by 113 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

De Kock said that the reason he is quitting Test cricket is beacause he wants to give ample time to his growing family. His wife Sasha is expecting their first child in January and that is why earlier the wicketkeeper had asked for a break from the remaining two Tests. 

"This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that. My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives," de Kock said via a Cricket South Africa press release. 

He added that he loves Test cricket but has found something that he loves even more, which is his family.

De Kock will continue to play the white-ball games for South Africa.

“It’s sad to lose a player of Quinton’s calibre at what we still see as the prime of his career and relatively young life, but family, as we all say here at CSA, is everything. He has been a loyal and proud servant of the Proteas team for the last seven years and we are glad that we have not lost him from the game entirely," said Cricket South Africa (CSA) Acting CEO, Pholetsi Moseki. 

 

