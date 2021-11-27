R Ashwin argues with umpire Nitin Menon on Day 3 of 1st IND vs NZ Test - WATCH

India's off-spinner R Ashwin is known for putting out his views in front of everyone without any filters. He speaks his heart out on things that matter without the fear of being judged, whether on or off the field.

In another incident on the morning of Day 3 of the first India vs New Zealand Test at Kanpur, Ashwin stood his ground when he was stopped by on-field umpire Nitin Menon between an over.

A clip has gone viral on the internet where Ashwin can be seen arguing with Menon and he is soon joined by India captain Ajinkya Rahane.

While no one can really make out what the arguement is all about but commentator Sunil Gavaskar, on air, thought that it could be about Ashwin's follow through that was obstructing Menon's vision.

Ashwin tends to change his run-up, follow throughs and action at times to do something new. During this hour of play, he was going across the pitch in his follow through but without stepping on the dangerous area. However, Menon seems to be obstructed by that as Ashwin's body was coming in his vision.

The whole arguement it seems was about Menon not being able to see the batter for that mili-second which could stop him from making key LBW decisions.

On the othe hand, Ashwin was not breaking rules and was not even touching the dangerous area. He was playing the game within the rules.

Ashwin argues with umpire Nitin Menon pic.twitter.com/R5qMxyeDi0 — Sunaina Gosh (@Sunainagosh7) November 27, 2021

Anyway, the matter was solved and the match continued.

India made a brilliant comeback on Day 3. After failing to pick up a single wicket on Day 2, Indian bowlers, led by Axar Patel, bowled out New Zealand for 296. Axar finished with his fifth five-wicket haul. India finished the day with a lead of 63 runs. Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara will resume Indian second innings on Day 4.