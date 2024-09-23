R Ashwin Confesses To Not Noticing Wife Prithi Narayanan In Chennai Crowd During IND vs BAN 1st Test, BCCI Shares Candid Video - Watch

Ravichandran Ashwin once again demonstrated why he remains one of the most formidable forces in Test cricket. Playing in front of his home crowd at the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Ashwin delivered a stellar all-round performance that led India to a commanding 280-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test. His brilliance on both sides of the ball earned him the Player of the Match award, but perhaps the most heartwarming moment came after the match, when Ashwin shared a touching interaction with his family, offering his match ball to his daughters.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Attends THIS Prestigious School, Annual Fees Will SHOCK You

Ashwin’s Heroics Save India on Day 1

On a tricky first day, India found themselves in trouble at 144 for 6, staring down the barrel of an underwhelming total. In stepped Ashwin, who not only dug India out of a hole but did so in style. The all-rounder’s swift and aggressive 113-run knock turned the tide, propelling India to a respectable total of 376. Ashwin’s sixth Test century was a masterclass in resilience and shot selection, particularly considering the state of the match when he came to the crease.

While known primarily for his bowling, Ashwin’s ability to step up with the bat has always been a crucial asset for Team India. His century in Chennai was a testament to his versatility and cricketing acumen. The crowd at Chepauk roared in approval as their hometown hero raised his bat, reaffirming his status as one of India’s finest all-rounders.

A Bowling Masterclass on Day 3 and 4

Ashwin’s heroics didn’t stop with the bat. After going wicketless in the first innings, where Bangladesh managed 250 runs, Ashwin took charge with the ball during Bangladesh’s second innings. His precise off-spin decimated the visitors, as he picked up 6 wickets for 88 runs, playing a pivotal role in India’s overwhelming win.

With the surface at Chennai offering turn, Ashwin exploited every inch of it, tormenting the Bangladeshi batters with his variations in flight and pace. His ability to control the game and pick wickets at crucial moments once again proved why he is considered one of the greatest spinners in the world. This match-winning spell also helped Ashwin equal Shane Warne’s record, further solidifying his place among cricket’s elite.

Family Reunion After Victory: The Match Ball for His Daughters

However, Ashwin’s crowning moment came not on the field but in the stands. After receiving the Player of the Match award, Ashwin was greeted by his wife, Prithi Narayanan, and their two daughters. In a heartwarming video captured by the BCCI, the cricketer jokingly offered the match ball to his daughters, coinciding with ‘Daughters Day,’ much to their delight.

The interaction was a reminder of the balance elite athletes like Ashwin must strike between their professional achievements and personal lives. Despite the high-pressure environment of international cricket, Ashwin has always made it a point to involve his family in his journey. The post-match scenes were not just a celebration of India’s win but a moment of connection between a father and his daughters, adding an emotional layer to the otherwise intense game.

Ashwin’s Impact on India’s Test Success

At 38, Ravichandran Ashwin continues to defy age and expectations. His ability to adapt his game according to conditions and his mastery over both bat and ball make him one of the most valuable players in Indian cricket. His performance in Chennai was not just another day at the office—it was a statement. As India gears up for the second Test against Bangladesh at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium, all eyes will be on Ashwin to see if he can replicate his heroics.

Ashwin’s consistency and ability to rise to the occasion when India needs him most have been pivotal to the team’s success, especially in home conditions. With over 450 wickets to his name and a growing list of centuries, Ashwin is a complete package, capable of turning the game on its head with either discipline. His latest feat in Chennai will undoubtedly go down as one of his finest performances, especially given the context of the game and the emotional aftermath with his family.