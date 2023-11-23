In a riveting clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Australia clinched victory in the ICC World Cup 2023 final, leaving veteran Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin in admiration of their strategic prowess. Echoing Ashwin's sentiments, the legendary off-spinner saluted Pat Cummins, the Australian captain, for a spell that altered the course of the match, dismissing key Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. Despite a relatively quiet World Cup for Cummins, he made a stunning comeback in the final, employing a barrage of off-cutters that kept India's batsmen on their toes.

Ashwin's post-WC YouTube interaction reveals insights: Australia chose to field first due to IPL exposure to Indian conditions. Ashwin notes Hardik's absence impacted his XI inclusion. Team management had slated him for certain matches, but Hardik's injury didn't heal in time. — R Kannan (@rkannantrg) November 23, 2023

Australia's Tactical Deception Unveiled

The turning point of the match unfolded during a mid-innings conversation between Ashwin and George Bailey, Team Australia's chief selector. Ashwin, still processing the outcome, expressed his bewilderment at Australia's decision to bowl first, contrary to their traditional preference for batting after winning the toss. Bailey's response provided a glimpse into Australia's insightful reading of Indian pitches.

In Ashwin's own words, "Australia totally deceived me personally. I had a chat with George Bailey during the mid innings, and I asked him why didn’t you guys bat first like you always do. He answered back, ‘We have played IPL & bilateral series here a lot. Red soil disintegrates but not the black soil & it gets better under lights. There is no impact of dew on red soil but black soil gives good turn in the afternoon & then it will become concrete at night. This is our experience.’”

Heartbreak for India as Travis Head Steals the Show

Despite a valiant effort by the Indian team, they succumbed to a 6-wicket defeat as Australia secured their sixth ODI World Cup title. India's batting order failed to produce a substantial innings, with no player managing to play a match-winning knock. The spotlight shifted to Travis Head in the second innings, as the left-handed batsman delivered a sensational hundred, propelling Australia to a resounding victory.

Ashwin's Emotional Reaction to the Loss

Following the defeat, Ashwin took to Twitter to share his sentiments. In a tweet posted today, Ashwin acknowledged the emotional toll of the defeat, stating, “Mighty mighty heartbreak last night. Everyone in the team had several days to remember during this campaign and special mentions to @imVkohli @MdShami11 @ImRo45 and @Jaspritbumrah93 However; I can’t help but applaud the giants of modern-day cricket “Australia”. What they did on the field yesterday was just unbelievable.