In a surprising move, seasoned off-spinner R Ashwin has made a comeback to the Indian ODI team for the upcoming three-match series against Australia. This selection has raised eyebrows and prompted questions about the reasons behind it. In this article, we delve into the insights shared by India's skipper Rohit Sharma and other cricket experts regarding Ashwin's inclusion in the squad.

The Ashwin vs. Sundar Dilemma

One of the primary reasons behind Ashwin's inclusion is the uncertainty surrounding Axar Patel's fitness for the upcoming ICC World Cup. Ashwin will be competing with Washington Sundar for a potential spot in the World Cup squad if Axar doesn't recover in time. This adds an element of competition and intrigue to the squad selection.

Ashwin's Return to the ODI Setup

Ashwin's journey in the ODI format has been marked by intermittent appearances. He last played an ODI in January 2022 in South Africa, and his selection for the World Cup remains contingent on Axar Patel's recovery. Ashwin's T20 career has followed a similar pattern, with his exclusion following the last World Cup.

Ashwin's Stats

In his ODI career, Ashwin has featured in 113 matches, showcasing his exceptional skills as a bowler. He has claimed 151 wickets, maintaining an average of 33.50. When it comes to economy rate, he concedes approximately 4.94 runs per over, highlighting his ability to control the flow of runs.

One of his memorable ODI performances includes a best individual figure of 4 for 25. These statistics underscore Ashwin's effectiveness as a bowler in the ODI format, making him a valuable asset for Team India on the international stage.

Rohit Sharma's Statement

“With R Ashwin, the game time is not important as he has played over 100 Test matches and 100 ODIs. He is a champion bowler who knows how to perform in different conditions. The game time is in the head, and it is the experience that matters in the end,” Rohit said.

Resting Key Players

In a bid to keep their star players fresh and mentally prepared for the upcoming World Cup, India's team management has decided to rest senior players like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav for the first two ODI games against Australia. KL Rahul will take on the role of captain in these matches, providing him with valuable leadership experience.

Rohit Sharma's Insight

“As a spinner all-rounder, Ashwin is in the line, I have been talking to him on the phone. The injury happened to Axar at the last minute. Washington (Sundar) was available, so he had to come and perform the role for us. Washington was cricket-fit because he was part of the Asian Games camp (in Bengaluru). I have been very clear with players about their roles. Everyone is in the loop."

Saba Karim Decodes

“When R Ashwin is there, who needs Tilak Varma in the playing XI. I know he can bowl, but keeping Ashwin is more important because he is a match-winner and has more experience. If India are looking to play three spinners in the Playing XI against Australia and the ICC World Cup 2023, I would want Ashwin in the team."