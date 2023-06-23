'Under MS Dhoni's Leadership...', R Ashwin Recalls How MSD Used To Bring Out Best From Each Player

It has been more than two weeks since the heartbreaking World Test Championship final, and the pain still lingers, especially for Ravichandran Ashwin. He experienced the initial disappointment of being left out of the playing XI by the team management, only to witness his side suffer a resounding defeat of 209 runs at the hands of Australia, who emerged as the champions. This loss further extended India's wait for another ICC trophy, as they suffered a second consecutive defeat in a WTC final. With fans still expressing their frustration and the blame game intensifying after Ashwin's revealing interview following the snub, the seasoned Indian off-spinner subtly conveyed a message to captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid through a clever "MS Dhoni" reference.

Jogider Sharma in 2007. R Ashwin in 2013.

Two ICC finals. Two bold calls.

TWO ICC TROPHIES FOR INDIA.

That was MS Dhoni at his absolute best. pic.twitter.com/oelqlQxRF9 June 23, 2023

Ashwin has consistently been India's highest wicket-taker in the World Test Championship final over the past two cycles. He claimed an impressive 61 wickets in the recently concluded edition, securing the top spot in the ICC Test rankings among bowlers. Despite his outstanding performance, the usual debate surrounding India's overseas strategy led to the decision of including an extra seamer instead of Ashwin in the final, a decision that ultimately backfired.

During one of his episodes on his YouTube show, Ashwin began by congratulating the Pat Cummins-led Australian side, acknowledging their deserving victory in the final where they possessed a slight advantage. He stated, "Congratulations Australia! It was a fantastic final, and they truly deserved to win. They did have a small advantage, as some players like Marnus Labuschagne had played a few matches in county cricket. Although this advantage was marginal because, in a one-Test showdown, it's hard to predict individual performances. Nevertheless, they thoroughly deserved their victory. Even in the previous WTC cycle, they narrowly missed qualifying for the finals. They have consistently proven to be a formidable Test team, just like India."

Ashwin then addressed the reactions on social media targeting the Indian team for once again failing to break their ICC trophy drought. Many posts centred around MS Dhoni, who led India to three ICC trophy victories. Ashwin explained that Dhoni's success stemmed from the sense of security he provided to the players in the squad that was selected.

"It's understandable that there is an uproar in India due to our failure to win an ICC trophy in the last ten years. I empathize with the fans. However, the reaction on social media suggesting dropping one player and including another is unwarranted. The quality of a player doesn't change overnight. Many of us speak about MS Dhoni's leadership. What did he do? He kept it simple. Under his leadership, during which I also played, he would select a squad of 15 players, and that same squad would play throughout the year. This sense of security is crucial for a player," he expressed.

This is the second time in as many weeks that Ashwin emphasized the importance of instilling a "sense of security" in a player's mindset. In a recent interview with the Indian Express, he discussed the label of being an "overthinker," explaining that it was natural for him to feel "traumatized" and engage in excessive contemplation, given that he knew he would only receive a limited number of opportunities compared to someone who is assured of an extended run and can remain relaxed.

Ashwin stated, "Many people have portrayed me as an overthinker. A player who will have 15-20 consecutive matches does not need to engage in excessive mental analysis. However, a player who knows they will only get two chances will naturally feel traumatized and tend to overthink. It's my job, my journey. This is what suits me. If someone were to tell me, 'You will play 15 matches, you will be taken care of, you will be in a leadership role responsible for other players,' I wouldn't overthink. Why would I?"