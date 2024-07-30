R Ashwin Says THIS After Mankading Warning In TNPL 2024 Controversy, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a recent Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) clash between Dindigul Dragons and Nellai Royal Kings, veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin found himself at the centre of a contentious moment that ignited social media frenzy and debate. Known for his vocal advocacy of running out non-strikers backing up too far, Ashwin ironically faced a warning for exactly that during the match's 15th over.

A day after R Ashwin was warned by the bowler for leaving the crease too early in a TNPL match, the spin-bowling all-rounder took to social media to defend his action.



The incident unfolded when left-arm spinner Mohan Prasath paused his run-up upon noticing Ashwin straying out of his crease prematurely. Replays revealed Ashwin's bat had momentarily slipped out of the popping crease just as Prasath halted his delivery stride. This episode prompted widespread discussion online, with contrasting opinions surfacing regarding Ashwin's adherence to the spirit of the game.

Critics seized the opportunity to jest at Ashwin, suggesting he tasted his own medicine, given his previous outspokenness on the subject. However, Ashwin swiftly defended himself, highlighting the specific law (38.3) that, in his interpretation, would have rendered him not out had Prasath dislodged the bails during his premature advance.

"A non-striker is liable to be run out from the moment the ball comes into play until the bowler is expected to release the ball," Ashwin reiterated, countering critics who claimed he was in breach of cricketing etiquette. He further rebuked commentators who, in his view, overlooked this crucial nuance during the match commentary, asserting, "Cos they don't know the rule."

Away from the TNPL drama, Ashwin's absence from India's ongoing white-ball tour of Sri Lanka has been notable. As India secured a decisive seven-wicket victory in a rain-affected second T20I, Ashwin's focus remains on a potential return to the Test squad for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh. His strategic acumen and bowling prowess continue to be assets eagerly anticipated by fans and pundits alike.

Looking ahead, India's cricketing horizon includes a pivotal third T20I clash in Pallekele, followed closely by a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. With stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and rising talents such as Shreyas Iyer and Harshit Rana in the mix, the squad gears up to maintain their winning momentum on foreign soil.

As Ashwin's on-field controversies and India's overseas conquests converge in cricketing discourse, the sport's dynamic narratives continue to captivate global audiences, resonating deeply with enthusiasts worldwide.