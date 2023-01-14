R Ashwin SCARED after death of Himachal Pradesh cricketer Sidharth Sharma, suggest regular health checkups for domestic cricketer - Check

Sidharth Sharma, a cricket player for Himachal Pradesh, passed away at the age of 28 on January 12 at about 9:00 p.m. while travelling to Gujarat with his squad for the Ranji Trophy. He had spent the previous two weeks on a ventilator before passing away on Thursday. The pacer's death was announced by the office of the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister. Sharma had had a protracted illness; his team and he had previously won the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Despite claims that he was recovering after spending a considerable amount of time in the hospital, his health continued to deteriorate, and in Vadodara, Gujarat, he passed away.

R Ashwin reacted to the news of Sidharth Sharma -

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, tweeted his sorrow over the sad news: “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep grief over the demise of Siddharth Sharma, a member of Himachal's Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning cricket team and the state's star fast bowler. The Chief Minister has expressed his deepest condolences with the bereaved families.”

On January 13, Sidharth was cremated at the Bhabhor Saheb cremation. Many people have expressed their sorrow over the shocking news, including district cricket association president Madan Puri, union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, Una MLA Satpal Satti, former HPCA secretary Sumit Sharma, HPCA member Surendra Sharma, and former MLA Satpal Raizada.

Sharma, who was born in Una, only had a very brief domestic career. He played one T20 game, six First-Class games, and the same number of List A games for Himachal Pradesh over the course of five years. In December of last year, he played against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where he picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings and a few more in the second.

For Himachal, Sharma made his First-Class debut in the 2017–18 season. Since then, he has taken 25 wickets in Ranji Trophy matches. At the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021–22 competition, he participated in his debut List–A game and took eight wickets in six games.