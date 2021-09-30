R Ashwin speaks for the first time on 'revolt' rumours against Virat Kohli

Team India spinner R Ashwin on Thursday dismissed the reports of rift in the dressing room among the senior players and skipper Virat Kohli, terming the news as 'fake'. Ever since Kohli decided to step down from the T20 captaincy reports have emerged of senior players from the team approaching BCCI and lodging a complaint against the skipper.

Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara were the names that cropped up but the development was denied by BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal.

"The media must stop writing this rubbish. Let me say this on the record that no Indian cricketer has made any complaint to the BCCI – written or verbal. The BCCI can’t keep answering every false report that keeps appearing. The other day, we saw some reports saying there will be changes in India’s World Cup squad. Who said that?" the BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal was quoted as saying in a report on the Times of India.

Now senior spinner Ashwin took to social media and mocked the news reports of him approaching the BCCI in regard to Kohli's captaincy.

“I am searching for the handle called “Fake News”, it used to be super fun for Gossip,” Ashwin wrote.

Before the start of the Indian Premier League in UAE, Kohli announced that he'll be stepping down from T20 captaincy after the upcoming World Cup, which will be played in October. He will also be leaving the Royal Challengers Bangalore leadership duties from the next edition of the lucrative T20 league.